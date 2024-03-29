Lok Sabha Election 2024: All You Need to Know About Anantnag-Poonch-Rajouri (APR) Constituency

Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir): One of the crucial battlegrounds in Jammu and Kashmir's Anantnag-Poonch-Rajouri (APR) Parliamentary constituency is gearing up for the Lok Sabha elections 2024. Here's a comprehensive guide to understanding the dynamics of this electoral region.
Phases and Important Dates:
The APR constituency falls under Phase 3 of the Lok Sabha elections 2024.
Key dates to remember:
- Issue of notification: April 12, 2024
- Last Date for filing nominations: April 19, 2024
- Scrutiny of nominations: April 20, 2024
- Last date for withdrawal of nominations: April 22, 2024
- Date of Poll: May 7, 2024
- Counting of votes: June 4, 2024
Demographic Overview:
The APR Constituency comprises a total of 1,828,838 eligible voters.
- Among these, 929,811 male electors, 899,027 female electors and 25 transgender voters.
- Notably, there are 91,805 persons with disabilities, indicating efforts towards inclusive participation.
- The constituency also houses a significant elderly population, with 7,495 male and 7,433 female senior citizens above 85.