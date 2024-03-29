Lok Sabha Election 2024: All You Need to Know About Anantnag-Poonch-Rajouri (APR) Constituency

One of the crucial battlegrounds in Jammu and Kashmir's Anantnag-Poonch-Rajouri (APR) Parliamentary constituency is gearing up for the Lok Sabha elections 2024. Here's a comprehensive guide to understanding the dynamics of this electoral region.

Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir): One of the crucial battlegrounds in Jammu and Kashmir's Anantnag-Poonch-Rajouri (APR) Parliamentary constituency is gearing up for the Lok Sabha elections 2024. Here's a comprehensive guide to understanding the dynamics of this electoral region.

Phases and Important Dates:
The APR constituency falls under Phase 3 of the Lok Sabha elections 2024.
Key dates to remember:

  • Issue of notification: April 12, 2024
  • Last Date for filing nominations: April 19, 2024
  • Scrutiny of nominations: April 20, 2024
  • Last date for withdrawal of nominations: April 22, 2024
  • Date of Poll: May 7, 2024
  • Counting of votes: June 4, 2024

Demographic Overview:
The APR Constituency comprises a total of 1,828,838 eligible voters.

  • Among these, 929,811 male electors, 899,027 female electors and 25 transgender voters.
  • Notably, there are 91,805 persons with disabilities, indicating efforts towards inclusive participation.
  • The constituency also houses a significant elderly population, with 7,495 male and 7,433 female senior citizens above 85.
Polling Stations:

  • A total of 2,338 polling stations have been set up across the APR constituency.
  • These include 225 urban and 2,113 rural polling stations, catering to the diverse population spread across the region.

Assembly constituencies:
The APR constituency encompasses various assembly segments, reflecting its diverse demographic and cultural landscape.

These include:

  • Anantnag district: Dooru, Kokernag (ST), Anantnag West, Anantnag, Srigufwara-Bijbehara, Shangus - Anantnag East and Pahalgam.
  • Kulgam district: Damhal Hanji Pora (DH Pora), Kulgam and Devsar.
  • Shopian district: Zainapora.
  • Poonch district: Surankote (ST), Poonch Haveli and Mendhar (ST).
  • Rajouri district: Nowshera, Rajouri (ST), Budhal (ST) and Thannamandi (ST).

Political dynamics:

  • The APR Constituency is poised for a competitive electoral battle with various political parties, including BJP and National Conference vying for supremacy.
  • The election is expected to witness spirited campaigning with candidates focusing on local issues as well as national agendas.

