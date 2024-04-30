After Cong's Indore Candidate Switches to BJP, Another Leader Stakes Claim On Seat, Moves Court

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : Apr 30, 2024, 4:35 PM IST

After Cong's Indore Candidate Switches to BJP, Another Leader Stakes Claim On Seat, Moves Court

Amid the political turmoil that rose after Congress's Indore candidate Akshay Kanti Bam withdrew his nomination, Moti Singh Patel on Tuesday filed a petition in high court staking claim on this seat. Patel said he wants to contest from Indore seat on Congress ticket.

Indore: A day after Congress's Indore candidate Akshay Kanti Bam withdrew his nomination and joined BJP, another leader of the party, Moti Singh Patel, has staked claim to this seat on a Congress ticket. He has approached Indore High Court in this regard.

The court has accepted his petition and the order is expected later in the day.

"I was nominated as the second candidate from Congress. Now, after Akshay Kanti Bam has withdrawn his nomination I should be allowed to contest. As per the law if two nomination forms are submitted and one is withdrawn then the second can be taken into consideration. Here since the first candidate's name was withdrawn, I have the right to contest," Patel said.

Patel, who has staked claim on Indore seat, said that his name had been decided as a substitute candidate and now that the first candidate withdrew his name, his candidature will come into effect automatically. He said that he is fully prepared to take part in the election process. "I am ready to contest," he added.

Meanwhile, Bam's move has triggered a political turmoil in Indore. Congress may announce its alternative candidate by late this evening. Congress sources said party president Jitu Patwari is likely to make an announcement on the party's authorised candidate today.

