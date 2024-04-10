'Khamosh:' BJP Questions TMC's Shatrughan Sinha's Silence in Parliament on Asansol Civic Issues

Asansol(West Bengal): Ahead of the Lok Sabha elections, actor-turned-politician Shatrughan Sinha's role in Parliament is kept under watch following his contribution to his parliamentary constituency, Asansol.

Two-and-a-half-year ago, Sinha was elected from the Asansol constituency as a member of the Lok Sabha on the TMC's ticket. As Sinha is again set to contest the upcoming election from the same constituency, a question is being asked about his 'inactive role ' during the Parliament sessions. The opposition also claimed that he did not even participate in any debates in Parliament and marked only 63 per cent attendance.

Sharpening attack on Sinha, BJP's Asansol organisational district president Bappaditya Chatterjee said, "TMC MP Shatrughan Sinha did not raise a single question in Parliament about his constituency." He further highlighted the drinking water crisis in vast areas of the city, saying the actor could have played a role in mitigating the problem.

Chatterjee again said that the Asansol MP never spoke to the common people and his voice was unheard in the Parliament.

To this end, BJP state leader Krishnendu Mukherjee also raised the same question. "Whether it is a debate or raising a question in the Parliament, the performance of the MP is zero. But where does he claim that he has brought many approvals to the Center?"

When Shatrughan Sinha faced the question, he said, "Opposition will make such allegations. But the reality is different. No one is allowed to speak in the Parliament. There is chaos in Parliament. No one got a chance to speak. I wanted to speak at the zero hour. Even then, I was not given a chance to say something, "

Shatrughan added, "Who is allowed to speak in Parliament? I was not even allowed to speak at the zero hour." He further presented his 'report card' claiming Asansol got central projects worth Rs 11 crore in his tenure.

Besides, the TMC MP claimed he helped his constituency get many railway projects and asserted that he has brought several approvals for the treatment of commoners from the Prime Minister's Relief Fund.