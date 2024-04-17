Kerala Woman Beats Odds, Secures 282nd Rank in UPSC Exam

By PTI

Published : Apr 17, 2024, 10:26 AM IST

Updated : Apr 17, 2024, 1:37 PM IST

Surpassing the challenges posed by an accident at the age of 12, Parvathy Gopakumar secured 282nd rank in the civil services examinations in 2023.

Surpassing the challenges posed by an accident at the age of 12, Parvathy Gopakumar's feat comes as an inspiration for all others of her ilk as she ensured 282nd rank for her in the civil services examinations in 2023.

Alappuzha (Kerala): She was forced to write all the major examinations in her life with the left hand as destiny 'took' her right hand from her at a young age. Parvathy Gopakumar, hailing from Kerala's Ambalapuzha, secured 282nd rank in the civil services examinations 2023 for which the results were announced by the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) on Tuesday.

Despite her right hand having been amputated below the elbow following a fatal accident at the age of 12, Gopakumar has been aspiring to become an IAS officer, fighting all challenges and odes in life. After graduation in law, she has been preparing tirelessly to realise her dream.

Gopakumar said that though the journey had been tough, she is feeling happy now that she has finally managed to reach her goal. Her parents are government staff. As an artificial limb was stitched in the place of the right hand after the accident, Gopakumar, started practicing writing with her left hand.

"As it was a younger age, I managed to start writing with my left hand gradually. I myself wrote all the exams during my study days. But I still doubt whether I have the same speed others have," she told the media. During civil service exams, she got a mandatory 20 minutes of extra time per hour.

"But it was physically more tiring when we wrote all these exams back-to-back...compared to others, I had to write more hours," she recalled. When asked whether she was confident about getting an IAS post, the civil services exam achiever said she would prepare and write again till she achieved her dream career.

