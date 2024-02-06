Kerala: 'Major Security Breach' as CPI(M) Dist Secretary's Son Drives into Goa Governor's motorcade

Kozhikode: Kerala police allegedly tried to cover up a major security lapse when a commuter drove his car into the motorcade of Goa Governor PS Sreedharan Pillai, sources said. The incident is believed to have taken place last Sunday night at Kozhikode in Kerala. It is alleged that the police first took the driver and car into custody.

But after realizing that the youth was the CPIM district secretary's son, Julius Nikitas, the police allowed to release the youth and car on paying a fine of Rs 1000, sources said. Sources said that the incident took place at the Azhakodi Temple Road junction near Mavoor Road Kozhikode. It is learnt that Goa Governor PS Sreedharan Pillai was on his way to Kozhikode residence by 7:50 PM on Sunday after a programme at Marad.

As soon as the governor's vehicle passed, a car drove behind it. Immediately the police security vehicle stopped the youth and car and overpowered the youth driving the vehicle. Sources said that the security personnel shouted at the youth, who also shouted back at the police. The young man refused to take the car back and tried to continue his journey again, which led to a traffic jam in the area, added the sources.

Later, the accused Julias Nikhitas was taken into custody by Kasaba police station, but no case was registered against him, sources said adding the fine was imposed for a traffic violation. The Goa Raj Bhavan officials demanded a probe into the incident. The official of Goa Raj Bhavan pointed out that the violation is serious as the Governor was traveling in Z category security.

ETV Bharat contacted the city police commissioner for his response. But the commissioner informed that he was unaware of such an incident. BJP Kozhikkode district president VK Sajeevan demanded an enquiry into the alleged security breach.