Kerala: HC Seeks Explanation on Petition to Release Body of Gay Partner

author img

By ETV Bharat English Desk

Published : Feb 7, 2024, 9:50 AM IST

The question was posed to the Kalamassery Police and the High Court also directed the hospital authorities to keep the body safe

The question was posed to the Kalamassery Police and the High Court also directed the hospital authorities to keep the body safe.

Ernakulam (Kerala): The High Court of Kerala sought an explanation from the police and a private hospital on a plea filed by a young man to release the body of his gay partner who died after falling from the flat the two were living in.

The explanation was sought from the Kalamassery Police.

The High Court also directed the hospital authorities to keep the body safe till the petition is disposed of.

Both stayed in Kalamassery and were in a live-in relationship for six years.

On February 3, one of the partners fell from the flat they were staying in and was severely injured. After being admitted to a hospital He eventually succumbed to his injuries Then he died on February 4. The body was not released from the hospital, because the bill amounting to 1.3 lakhs was not paid. Then the young man approached the court.

The government counsel has stated that the petitioner, who claims to be a partner, has no legality to receive the dead body. The High Court will hear the petition again on Wednesday.

Read More

  1. CMRL case: Kerala High Court issues notice to CM Pinarayi Vijayan, his daughter and others
  2. SC paves way for restoration of Lakshadweep MP Mohammed Faizal's LS membership

TAGGED:

Kerala High CourtGay Partner

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

WATCH | 'Sir, Forgive Us': Robbers Return Filmmaker M. Manikandan's National Awards with Apology

Kiss Day 2024: Celebrating Love and Affection

42 Lakh Weddings From Jan 15 to July 15 to Generate Business of Rs 5.5 Lakh Crore: CAIT Survey

El Nino-La Nina: How The Jugalbandhi of Oceans Impacts Our Climate Patterns

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2024 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.