Kerala: HC Seeks Explanation on Petition to Release Body of Gay Partner

Ernakulam (Kerala): The High Court of Kerala sought an explanation from the police and a private hospital on a plea filed by a young man to release the body of his gay partner who died after falling from the flat the two were living in.

The explanation was sought from the Kalamassery Police.

The High Court also directed the hospital authorities to keep the body safe till the petition is disposed of.

Both stayed in Kalamassery and were in a live-in relationship for six years.

On February 3, one of the partners fell from the flat they were staying in and was severely injured. After being admitted to a hospital He eventually succumbed to his injuries Then he died on February 4. The body was not released from the hospital, because the bill amounting to 1.3 lakhs was not paid. Then the young man approached the court.

The government counsel has stated that the petitioner, who claims to be a partner, has no legality to receive the dead body. The High Court will hear the petition again on Wednesday.