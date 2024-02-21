Kerala HC Directs Govt to Prepare an Action Plan to Dart Killer Elephant Belur Makhna

Kochi (Kerala) : The Kerala High Court has directed the Government to prepare an action plan to tranquilize the killer wild elephant Belur Makhna. The HC suggested a Chief Secretary level consultative meeting between Kerala, Karnataka and Tamil Nadu in this regard to prepare an action plan for darting Belur Makhna.

The High Court issued the order to avoid confusion between the states as the movement of elephants is through the multi-state borders. The court also opined that forest officials don't have the right to shoot and kill the elephant. The court has also directed the wildlife warden to inform the court where artificial water bodies have been installed to prevent the animals from coming out of the forest during hot summer.

Whereas, the Belur Makhna mission to find and tranquilize the wild elephant is still continuing. It has been 12 days since the mission started. Presently the elephant is stated to be moving in the Karnataka forest range. During its wanderings in the wild, the tusker has been on and off moving into the residential areas and creating panic among the inhabitants in the borders of the three states. The local people are stepping up pressure on the governments and the forest authorities to tame the vagrant elephant.