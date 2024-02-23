Kerala: CPI(M) Leader Hacked to Death in Kozhikode; Accused Surrenders Before Police

Kozhikode: A local leader of the Communist Party of India (Marxist), PV Sathyanathan (62) was hacked to death during a temple festival at Koyilandy in Kerala's Kozhikode district on Thursday, sources said. The accused has reportedly surrendered before the police after committing the murder, they said.

As per sources, the incident happened on Thursday night during a festival at the Cheriyapuram Temple, they said. Sources said that the CPI (M) leader was hacked to death by a former CPM branch committee member, Abhilash (33) with an axe, who reportedly surrendered before the police after the crime. It is learnt that the incident took place at around 10 pm on Thursday during a musical event in connection with the Muthambi Cheriyapuram Paradevata temple festival.

Accused Abhilash was a former CPM branch committee member and the driver of the former municipal chairman. The slain CPI (M) leader is survived by his wife Latika and Children Salil Nath and Selina. A shutdown was declared by the SPI (M) in the Koyilandy region on Friday in protest over the leader's death.

The police said that personal enmity with Sathyanathan was the reason behind the murder. Abhilash is currently the driver of a vehicle that distributes medical equipment in the area. The body was shifted from Koyilandy Taluk Hospital to Kozhikode Medical College Hospital for post-mortem. CPM district secretary P Mohanan, Former MLA - A Pradeep Kumar, and many other leaders and activists reached the hospital.

A police team headed by Koyilandy CI Melvin Joseph reached the spot and collected evidence.