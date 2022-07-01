Thiruvananthapuram(Kerala): The CPI (M) headquarters in Thiruvnanthapuram was bombed late on Thursday night by an unidentified person on a motorcycle, as recorded on a CCTV camera in the vicinity. The attack, although bore no casualties, has created an atmosphere of terror in the city.

Bomb hurled at CPI(M) headquarters in Thiruvananthapuram

The incident reportedly happened at around 11 in the night on Thursday and was immediately taken cognisance of by the local police officials. A bomb squad also reached the site. The fire was doused in time and no considerable harm to property or lives was reported. Several CPI(M) leaders gathered in front of the office after the incident.

The police have launched an investigation into the matter and are trying to identify the man captured on camera. Security around the headquarters has also been tightened after the incident. The attack has however led to political tensions between the rival parties in the state.

Speaking over the matter, AA Rahim, the State Committee Member of CPI(M) Kerala, blamed the attack on Congress and said that he condemns such an act. He further appealed to people to come out in peaceful protests against the incident. Meanwhile, Kerala Finance Minister KN Balagopal also condemned the attack, saying that the miscreants behind this attack intend to create disturbances in the political spheres in Kerala. He further demanded strict action against the people or organisations behind this.

Bomb hurled at CPI(M) headquarters in Thiruvananthapuram

The attack came a day ahead of Rahul Gandhi's 3-day visit to Kerala starting on Friday, wherein he shall start the trip by paying a visit to his home constituency Wayanad.