Kerala Court Acquits All Three Accused in 2017 Riyas Moulavi Murder Case

Kasaragod (Kerala): A court in Kerala's Kasaragod has acquitted all three accused in the murder of a teacher at an Islamic seminary inside a mosque in 2017.

It is learnt that the three accused identified as 19-year-old Nitin, 20-year-old Ajesh and 25-year-old Akhilesh were acquitted by Kasaragod District and Sessions judge, Kasargod K K Balakrishnan in connection with the murder of the madrassa teacher Riyas Moulavi.

Riyas Maulavi, a native of Kodagu district of Karnataka, who was working as a teacher at Choori Madrasa in Kerala's Kasargod, was hacked to death near his residence during the early hours of March 20, 2017.

Following the murder, the accused were arrested by a special investigation team led by then Coastal CI PK Sudhakaran under the supervision of Kannur Crime Branch SP Dr A Srinivas. The trial started in 2019 in the case after which the charge sheet was filed within 90 days.

During the trial of the case going on for the past seven years, the accused have been in judicial custody while 97 witnesses were examined by the police in the case.

Adv C Shukkur appearing for the slain teacher's family said the prosecution will file an appeal against acquittal of the accused.