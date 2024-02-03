Kashmir Braces for More Rains and Snowfall After Prolonged Dry Spell Ends

Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir): With hardship comes ease and for Kashmir valley, the prolonged winter dry spell entails the much awaited snow in abundance. After the season's first snowfall earlier this week, the weatherman has predicted more snow and rains at most places in Jammu and Kashmir. An official of the local Meteorological Department said that on Feb 3rd, there will be generally cloudy weather with possibility of light to moderate snow and rain at many places.

On Feb 4, there is a possibility of light to moderate snow and rain at most places towards early morning till evening with chances of heavy snowfall over isolated higher reaches of South Kashmir and adjoining areas and gradual improvement thereafter, the official said.

“Middle and higher reaches of North, North Western and Central parts may receive 7-10 inches of Snow, lower reaches and plains may receive 3-6 inches, while plains of Central Kashmir may receive rain with 1-2 inches of snow,” he added. He said that middle and higher reaches of South Kashmir may receive 12-15 inches of snow, while lower reaches and plains may receive 6-9 inches.

As for Jammu division, plains of Jammu Division may receive light to moderate rain with thunder/lightning, the Meteorological Department official said. He further said that light to moderate snow may occur over higher reaches of Pirpanjal Range and Chenab Valley with heavy snowfall over isolated higher reaches of Doda, Kishtwar and Ramban during the above period.

On Feb 5, the Met has predicted partly to generally cloudy weather with possibility of light snow over isolated higher reaches while from 6th-13th Feb, there will be generally dry weather in the region, the official said. Meanwhile, Srinagar recorded a low of minus 1.7°C against minus 0.3°C as the minimum temperature on previous night.

Likewise, Pahalgam, the famous resort in south Kashmir recorded a low of minus 8.3°C against minus 11.9°C on the previous night while Gulmarg, the skiing resort up north Kashmir recorded a low of minus 10.6°C against minus 12.0°C on the previous night. Jammu recorded a minimum of 5.7°C as the minimum temperature.

Significantly, ‘Chillai-Kalan’, the 40-day harshest period of winter was marked by a prolonged dry spell in the valley this year, which however ended on a pleasant note with the recent snow and rains. The rains and snow expected to boost tourism and farming has brought cheer to the locals and tourists alike.