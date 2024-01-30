'Chillai Kalan', the 'King of Winter' in Kashmir ends

Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir): The 40-day harshest period of winter in Kashmir, "Chillai Kalan", also known as the king of winter in the valley ended on Monday amid moderate to light snowfall at the upper reaches while plains are still reeling under the prevailing dry spell. The harshest period of the winter is followed by "Chilla Khurd" and "Chilla Bacha" periods which last till March 1. This year's Chillai Kalan in winter was marked by a prolonged dry spell.

While it left behind traces of snow in the mountains and tourist places, the plains remained devoid of snow during this period. During the "Challa Kalan" in the Kashmir Valley, not only the locals but also the tourists here were eagerly waiting for the snowfall. During the "Chillai Kalan" in Kashmir, the weather remained generally dry with light sunshine during the day, and chilly nights in the valley. As it finally snowed at Gulmarg, tourists were seen enjoying the snow.

According to the experts a dry "Chillai Kalan" has caused the water level in the water reservoirs recede considerably triggering fears of potential water scarcity in the upcoming farming season. People in Kashmir valley also organized "Namaz Istisqa" to call for an end to the dry spell and pray for snow and rains. According to the forecast of the Meteorological Department, there may be light to moderate snowfall in the upper areas of the valley on January 30 and 31, while from February 1 to 4, there will be light snowfall or rain in the plains.

Meanwhile, the minimum night temperature of 0.8 degrees Celsius was recorded in Srinagar on the night of 29th and 30th. Likewise, the minimum temperature was minus 3.3 degrees at Pahalgam, while it was recorded at minus 6 degrees Celsius at Gulmarg.