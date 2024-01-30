Loading...

'Chillai Kalan', the 'King of Winter' in Kashmir ends

author img

By ETV Bharat English Desk

Published : Jan 30, 2024, 2:15 PM IST

A skier skies on a snow covered slope at Gulmarg

Chilai Kalan, the 40-day harshest period of winter in Kashmir, witnessed a prolonged dry spell in the valley with people organising special prayers for rain and snow. As it finally snowed on the weekend, plains were again devoid of the precipitation, which remained confined to the upper reaches, reports ETV Bharat's Parvez Ud Din.

Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir): The 40-day harshest period of winter in Kashmir, "Chillai Kalan", also known as the king of winter in the valley ended on Monday amid moderate to light snowfall at the upper reaches while plains are still reeling under the prevailing dry spell. The harshest period of the winter is followed by "Chilla Khurd" and "Chilla Bacha" periods which last till March 1. This year's Chillai Kalan in winter was marked by a prolonged dry spell.

While it left behind traces of snow in the mountains and tourist places, the plains remained devoid of snow during this period. During the "Challa Kalan" in the Kashmir Valley, not only the locals but also the tourists here were eagerly waiting for the snowfall. During the "Chillai Kalan" in Kashmir, the weather remained generally dry with light sunshine during the day, and chilly nights in the valley. As it finally snowed at Gulmarg, tourists were seen enjoying the snow.

According to the experts a dry "Chillai Kalan" has caused the water level in the water reservoirs recede considerably triggering fears of potential water scarcity in the upcoming farming season. People in Kashmir valley also organized "Namaz Istisqa" to call for an end to the dry spell and pray for snow and rains. According to the forecast of the Meteorological Department, there may be light to moderate snowfall in the upper areas of the valley on January 30 and 31, while from February 1 to 4, there will be light snowfall or rain in the plains.

Meanwhile, the minimum night temperature of 0.8 degrees Celsius was recorded in Srinagar on the night of 29th and 30th. Likewise, the minimum temperature was minus 3.3 degrees at Pahalgam, while it was recorded at minus 6 degrees Celsius at Gulmarg.

  1. Read more: Prolonged Dry Spell Ends in Kashmir as Valley Gets Much Awaited Winter Snow
  2. J&K: 'Istisqa' prayers held at Srinagar Jamia Masjid for end to prolonged dry spell in Kashmir

TAGGED:

Chillai kalanKashmir winterKashmir weather

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

Gavaskar, Shastri to Attend Inauguration of Niranjan Shah Stadium in Rajkot on Feb 14

Grammy Awards 2024: Who Won What, Check out Full List of Winners

Interview: Fact-Checker Flags Poonam Pandey's 'Stunt', Warns of Disinformation Ahead of 2024 Polls

'Saree State of Affairs': Bangladeshis Peeved after West Bengal Gets GI Tag for Tangail Saree

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2024 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.