Karnataka Sex Scandal: DCM DK Shivakumar Asks What Is BJP's Stand on the Issue

Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar has hit out at the BJP over the Karnataka sex scandal involving JD(S) MP Prajwal Revanna. He asked the saffron party's stand on the issue.

Bengaluru (Karnataka): Karnataka Deputy Chief DK Shivakumar asked why the BJP was not speaking about the Karnataka sex scandal involving Janata Dal Secular JD (S) MP from Hassan Prajwal Revanna.

"(Union Home Minister) Amit Shah has spoken. He talks about the protection of women in Karnataka. Why BJP is not talking (about the case)," Shivakumar told reporters at his residence in Sadashivanagar here Bengaluru.

"BJP should make its stand clear on the subject. Why the leaders like (Union Minister) Prahlad Joshi, Sunil Kumar, Basangouda Patil Yatnal, Basavaraj Bommai, Shobha Karandlaje not talking?," added Shivakumar.

He also lashed out Karnataka Leader of Opposition R Ashok and dubbed him as a leader "without a backbone". Responding to JD (S) leader HD Kumarswamy's statement's that he was behind the whole issue, Shivkumar said, "I am not afraid of having a pen drive. I have called you to come to the Assembly. H D Revanna already said that it is an old video. By that he himself has admitted (it). Kumaraswamy and his family are always targeting me."

He also hit out at the move by JD (S) to suspend Prajwal, who is the grandson of former Prime Minister H D Deve Gowda. "Let him be dismissed from the party. It's all eye-wiping drama. I also know suspension in politics. Women should be protected. God will not forgive this," added the Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister.

Prajwal has reportedly flown to Germany and the Karnataka government has formed a Special Investigation Team (SIT) to probe the matter.

