'Ram Bhakt' Offers Head Hair Grown for 15 Yrs over His Vow for Ayodhya Mandir Construction

Hubballi (Karnataka) : An RSS volunteer and a Hindu leader from Hubballi, who kept his vow not to remove his hair till the construction of Shri Ram Mandir in Ayodhya, has now got tonsured following the fulfilling of his dream. Ganu Jarataraghara is a Hindu leader, who took the vow 15 years ago.

His hair offering was carried out in a simple program on Thursday at Kamaripet Shri Rama Mandir in the city. Community leader Vithala Ladava, council member Shiv Menasinkai, former deputy mayor Narayana Jarataraghara and others were witnesses on this occasion.

In 2003, when 50 people were going to Ayodhya by train from Hubli, they were stopped at Sultanpur. Later, Ganu Jarataraghara went to Ayodhya on foot but could not take darshan of Lord Rama. Later, he came back to Hubli and was busy in strengthening the Hindu organization. In 2009, he made a resolution that he would not remove his head hair until the Sri Ram Mandir was built in Ayodhya. As per that resolution, he had now completed their mission by offering his hair.

On 22nd January, Shri Ram Mandir was inaugurated in Ayodhya. Then, the Ram devotee decided to offer his hair. But according to the priest's suggestion, it was not a proper occasion to give hair. So one month after Ram Temple Consecration, Ganu Jarataraghara offered his long-grown hair. He had not told anyone about this resolution. Now that it has come to know about the matter, friends expressed happiness. His friend Siddu Shettar said that they are proud that Ayodhya's Shri Ram Lalla has been installed and that our close friend dedicated hair.