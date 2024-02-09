Amitabh Bachchan offers prayers at Ram Mandir in Ayodhya

Ayodhya (Uttar Pradesh): Megastar Amitabh Bachchan on Friday paid a visit to the Ram Mandir in Ayodhya. A video has been doing the rounds on the internet in which Big B is seen exiting the temple amidst heavy security. He donned a white kurta pyjama for his visit. The 'Pran Pratishtha' ceremony of Ram Lalla at Ram Temple in Ayodhya was held on January 22.

The Ram Lalla idol was unveiled at the Pran Pratishtha ceremony after the hour-long rituals in the presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi who led the ceremony. The event saw the participation of about 8,000 invitees, including 1,500-1,600 eminent guests. Amitabh Bachchan along with his son Abhishek Bachchan also attended the ceremony.

Significantly, Amitabh Bachchan bought a 10,000-square-feet plot in Ayodhya a few days ahead of the 'Pran Pratistha' ceremony. Confirming the development, Shanti Bhushan Choubey, the registrar of Ayodhya Registrar told ANI earlier" As part of the same agreement, two documents have been presented...it is a 10,000 square feet plot for which a transaction of Rs 9 crore has been done.

The second party, who happens to be Amitabh Bachchan, gave his agreement to the purchase while his attorney, Rajesh Yadav, executed it. Meanwhile, on the film front, Big B will be next seen in the sci-fi action thriller film 'Kalki 2898 AD' alongside Deepika Padukone and Prabhas. The film will hit the big screens on May 9.

The film also features Kamal Haasan and Disha Patani in pivotal roles. He also has a courtroom drama film 'Section 84' in his kitty. Helmed by Ribhu Dasgupta, the film stars Amitabh Bachchan, Diana Penty, Nimrat Kaur, and Abhishek Banerjee in the lead roles. Section 84 marks Amitabh and Ribhu's third collaboration after a TV mini-series Yudh in 2014 and the thriller film Te3n in 2015. The official release date of 'Section 84' is still awaited.