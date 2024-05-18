ETV Bharat / state

Karnataka: 4 Killed, Over 18 Injured As Bus Collides With Tractor on NH 50

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : May 18, 2024, 12:30 PM IST

Karnataka: 4 Killed, Over 18 Injured As Bus Collides With Tractor in Koppal
Bus rammed into tractor (ETV Bharat Picture)

A group of people who were returning on a tractor after offering puja at Huligemmadevi temple in Koppal taluk met with a road accident last night. The driver of the bus which rammed into the tractor has escaped and a case has been registered at Munirabad police station.

Koppal (Karnataka): Four persons were killed and 18 others injured after a private bus rammed into a tractor on National Highway 50 near Hosalingapur in Koppal taluk of Karnataka on Friday night, a police officer said.

Following the collision, several people fell off from the tractor. Three persons succumbed to their injuries on the spot and one died during treatment at the hospital. Nearly 18 passengers were injured, of whom two are in critical condition.

All are residents of Karamudi village of Yalaburga taluk of Koppal district. The deceased have been identified as Basavaraja (22), Tejas (22), Durugamma (65) of Karamudi village of Yalaburga taluk of Koppal district and Kondappa (60) of Thimmapura village of Gadag district, police said.

According to a senior officer Koppal Police, a resident of Karamudi village, Shivappa took 30 of his relatives to Huligemmadevi temple in Koppal taluk on Thursday by tractor. Next day, they offered puja at the temple and were returning home when the accident took place, he said.

The injured are undergoing treatment at Koppal District Hospital. Koppal Superintendent of Police Yashoda Vantagodi visited the incident site and the district hospital for inspection. A case has been registered at Munirabad police station.

Vantagodi said, "It has been reported that a tractor which was coming from Huligemmadevi temple collided with a private bus on NH 50. Condition of two passengers is critical. Preliminary investigation has revealed that the tractor was hit by a bus from behind. The bus driver has fled from the spot. Investigation is on."

