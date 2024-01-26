Loading...

Karnataka CM appoints 34 Cong legislators as heads of state-run boards and corproations

author img

By PTI

Published : Jan 26, 2024, 7:52 PM IST

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah has appointed 34 ruling Congress legislators as heads of state-run boards and corporations. The appointments will be for a two-year tenure or until further orders. The government has not announced the list of party workers to be appointed to such posts.

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah has appointed 34 ruling Congress legislators as heads of state-run boards and corporations. The appointments will be for a two-year tenure or until further orders. The government is yet to announce the list of party workers to be appointed to such posts.

Bengaluru: Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Friday appointed 34 ruling Congress legislators as heads of various state-run boards and corporations. The postings with cabinet ranking will be for a tenure of two years or until further orders, an official notification said.

The government is yet to announce the list of party workers to be appointed to such posts. Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar had recently said 36 legislators and 39 party workers will be accommodated in such appointments. Among the appointments announced today, key ones include -- Gubbi MLA S R Srinivas as Chairman of Karnataka State Road Transport Corporation, Shantinagar MLA N A Haris as chairman of Bangalore Development Authority, Chamarajanagara MLA C Puttarangashetty as Chairman of Mysore Sales International Limited, Dharwad MLA Vinay Kulkarni as Chairman of Karnataka Urban Water Supply and Drainage Board, Arsikere MLA K M Shivalinge Gowda as Chairman of Karnataka Housing Board, and Hosakote MLA Sharath Kumar

Bache Gowda as Chairman of Karnataka State Electronics Development Corporation. There has been some disgruntlement and growing impatience within a section of the Congress party, with legislators, who could not make it to the Ministry and were keenly aspiring for the key posts in boards and corporations, unhappy about the delay in appointments. Also many party men were upset over the delay in rewarding loyal workers, noting that the Congress has been in power for more than seven months now. Appointments to boards and corporations was said to be among the issues on which Siddaramaiah and Shivakumar had certain differences of opinion, according to party sources.

Read More

  1. RSS trying to make sure everybody is 'blindly obedient', answer to it is resistance: Rahul Gandhi
  2. Congress in wait and watch mode over Bihar, prepares to get numbers in Assembly if Nitish quits

TAGGED:

Karnataka Chief MinisterSiddaramaiahCongress legislatorsDeputy Chief MinisterD K Shivakumar

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

Not Out, Out, Not Out: Umpire Commits Hilarious Blooper in Australia Women vs South Africa Women Game

Gavaskar, Shastri to Attend Inauguration of Niranjan Shah Stadium in Rajkot on Feb 14

Interview: Fact-Checker Flags Poonam Pandey's 'Stunt', Warns of Disinformation Ahead of 2024 Polls

'Saree State of Affairs': Bangladeshis Peeved after West Bengal Gets GI Tag for Tangail Saree

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2024 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.