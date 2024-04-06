Acute Gastroenteritis Outbreak at Bengaluru Medical College; 47 Female Students Hospitalized

author img

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : Apr 6, 2024, 12:35 PM IST

Updated : Apr 6, 2024, 12:42 PM IST

Bengaluru Medical College and Research Institute

BMCRI chief and director Dr. Ramesh Krishna said that the condition of all the female medical students is stable and they have been admitted to Victoria Hospital for treatment. The potential outbreak of Acute Gastroenteritis is being attributed to the unhygienic conditions at the hostel.

Bengaluru: In a suspected outbreak of Acute Gastroenteritis, at least 47 female students staying in the women's hostel of Bengaluru Medical College and Research Institute (BMCRI) suffered dehydration and vomiting and were admitted to Victoria Hospital on Friday April 5, sources said.

An official said that 29 female students are being treated in Victoria Hospital's Trauma Centre, five in H Block and four in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) with the latter suffering severe dehydration.

Providing further details into the incident, BMCRI chief and director Dr. Ramesh Krishna said that the health of all the students who are currently undergoing treatment is stable.

''47 students from BMCRI girls hostel have been admitted to Victoria Hospital. 28 are in Trauma Care Centre, 13 are in H Block and 3 are in ICU for observation. All have been diagnosed with Acute Gastro-enteritis. All are stable and are being administered antibiotics and IV Fluids. We are awaiting the reports,'' Dr Ramesh Krishna said.

While the actual cause of the mass illness was not immediately known, it is suspected that the female students suffered diarrhea and vomiting due to the unhygienic conditions at the hostel at the Bengaluru Medical College and Research Institute.

  1. Read more: 20 Odisha villages under grip of cholera, 12 died of water-borne disease so far
  2. 5 die of cholera in Amravati district of Maharashtra
  3. Chambal: Two dead, hundreds ill from Cholera after flood water recedes
Last Updated :Apr 6, 2024, 12:42 PM IST

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

Home-Cooked Veg Thali Price Rose By 7% And Non-Veg-Thali Declined By 7% Y-O-Y In March

With Crew, Tabu yet Again Affirms Her Three-decade Reign of Versatility

Attacks on the CPEC are an Embarrassment

Explained: Election Duty Exemption - The Four Options Govt Employees Can Use

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2024 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.