Acute Gastroenteritis Outbreak at Bengaluru Medical College; 47 Female Students Hospitalized

Bengaluru: In a suspected outbreak of Acute Gastroenteritis, at least 47 female students staying in the women's hostel of Bengaluru Medical College and Research Institute (BMCRI) suffered dehydration and vomiting and were admitted to Victoria Hospital on Friday April 5, sources said.

An official said that 29 female students are being treated in Victoria Hospital's Trauma Centre, five in H Block and four in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) with the latter suffering severe dehydration.

Providing further details into the incident, BMCRI chief and director Dr. Ramesh Krishna said that the health of all the students who are currently undergoing treatment is stable.

''47 students from BMCRI girls hostel have been admitted to Victoria Hospital. 28 are in Trauma Care Centre, 13 are in H Block and 3 are in ICU for observation. All have been diagnosed with Acute Gastro-enteritis. All are stable and are being administered antibiotics and IV Fluids. We are awaiting the reports,'' Dr Ramesh Krishna said.

While the actual cause of the mass illness was not immediately known, it is suspected that the female students suffered diarrhea and vomiting due to the unhygienic conditions at the hostel at the Bengaluru Medical College and Research Institute.