Rayagada (Odisha): With the death of two women patients due to cholera under Kashipur block in the Rayagada district of Odisha on Wednesday, the death toll has gone up to 12. The water-borne disease has spread its tentacles to at least 20 villages under the Kashipur block.

A 56-year-old Suni Majhi hailing from Jamuguda village under Tikiri panchayat was suffering from cholera and had recurring bouts of diarrhoea and vomiting for the last two days. Unfortunately, she was not admitted to a hospital and undergoing treatment at home. She died on Wednesday morning, said sources.

In another case, a 27-year-old Bita Majhi of Pandhabandha village also died from cholera while staying at home. Confirming the death of Suni Majhi, Rayagada district collector Swadha Dev Singh said, “A medical team was camping at the village to take care of patients till 9 pm on Tuesday. When the patient's condition deteriorated on Wednesday morning, she was rushed to hospital where she died.”

Rayagada district collector further said that the situation has improved under the Kashipur block. “Previously, at least 70 to 80 cases were being reported daily. Now, the number of infections has come down to 60 each day. Similarly, the footfall of critically ill patients undergoing treatment at different hospitals in the district has dropped,” said Singh, adding, "The present strain of cholera is highly sensitive and needs immediate treatment." The district collector advised villagers to take all necessary precautionary steps to avoid getting infected with the water-borne disease.

Meanwhile, the number of cholera-infected persons under the block has gone up to 313 by Tuesday evening. Around 20 villages are under the grip of water-borne disease. At least 297 villages have been kept under surveillance, and 264 villages have already been sanitized, stated the data provided by the district health department.

Although, the situation is reported to be grim in several villages under Tikiri, Sankarada, and Dudukabahal panchayats of the block. The health department has set up camps at seven places and also deployed eight mobile healthcare teams for monitoring the situation in the affected areas. Paramedics have also been pressed into service. Now, the disease has spread to some villages in another Nuapada district. One person died from cholera and 10 others were stated to be in critical.

Opposition leaders from BJP and Congress party on Wednesday raised the issue during the Zero-Hour in Odisha Assembly. On Tuesday, a four-member team from Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) led by chief whip Mohan Majhi visited the cholera-hit Kashipur and took stock of the situation. The BJP leaders after visiting the affected areas, accused the state government of 'hiding' the actual death toll due to cholera under Kashipur of Rayagada district.

Kashipur block has a history of water-borne diseases. Nearly 100 people died due to diarrhoea in 2008, whereas cholera claimed around 100 lives in 2010.