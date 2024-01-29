Loading...

Kanpur: Illicit Equation 'Spurs' Wife to Kill Husband

By ETV Bharat English Desk

Published : Jan 29, 2024, 7:33 AM IST

Wife along with lover burn her 48-year-old husband in the Panki area if Fatehpur.

A murder case has been registered against Sangeeta Devi, her alleged lover Pawan, and lawyer Sanjeev Kumar for killing her 48-year-old husband, Dayaram Sonkar, in Uttar Pradesh's Panki.

Kanpur: In a shocking incident, a woman involved in an illicit relationship, burned her 48-year-old husband alive on Sunday in the Panki police station area of Fatehpur.

The murder was carried out by Sangeeta and her lover Pawan. The deceased has been identified as Dayaram Sonkar.

It is assumed that a lawyer, Sanjeev Kumar, was also involved in this conspiracy, as the couple was called to his house over their ongoing furore.

Thereafter, Dayaram Sonkar, was suddenly locked in the room, and then his wife kept throwing petrol in from outside. In the meantime, Dayaram himself called his family and shared the whole story, but by the time they reached the spot, he had died.

Soon after the incident, Assistant Commissioner of Police of Panki, TP Singh, Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police, Akash Patel, and Deputy Commissioner of Police, Vijay Dhull, reached the spot and rescued the dead body from the room.

In addition, the police team raided and took the lawyer into custody within a short time. The forensic team is investigating the case.

Based on the complaint of Dayaram's brother, Anuj, a murder case was filed against the lawyer, Sangeeta, and Pawan. However, the police have not yet been able to arrest the accused.

The deceased, Dayaram Sonkar, was a resident of the Deori area of Fatehpur and was a professor at Kanpur Dehat Vikas Inter College. He tied the knot with Sangeeta Devi, a resident of Fatehpur Bakewar, Jehanabad, in 2009.

Subsequently, Sangeeta was caught in an illicit relationship with dhaba operator Pawan, a resident of Harbour, on September 24, 2023. Thereafter, the couple started living separately, and the matter had already reached the court, sources confirmed.

