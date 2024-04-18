Jharkhand Man Killed in 'Police Firing', Probe On

Godda (Jharkhand): A 30-year-old man was killed allegedly in police firing during an operation to arrest an accused in an extortion case in Jharkhand's Godda district, a senior police official said on Thursday.

The incident took place in Sakin Dangapada village of Sundar Pahari area of Godda district. Presently, investigations are underway, police said.

SDPO JPN Chaudhary said that a death due to police firing has been reported and a probe has been initiated in this connection. Necessary action will be taken after the post mortem report is prepared, he said.

According to police sources, on the evening of April 17, a team had gone to arrest a criminal, Benedict Hembrum. Hembrum had come out of jail a month ago and it was alleged that he was demanding extortion. On receiving information about this, police launched a drive to apprehend him.

During the raid, the police team surrounded Hembrum's house from all sides and asked him to surrender.

"A person suddenly came out of that house and started running away. ASI Rajnath Yadav asked him to stop but he continued to run. After which, police issued a warning and opened fire. The bullet hit the shoulder of the man who was running. He was taken to the local health centre for treatment where he was declared brought dead.

The deceased has been identified as Harinarayan (30). The villagers have accused police of killing an innocent man.

The postmortem has been completed and an SIT team has been formed under the leadership of SDPO Chaudhary to investigate the case.