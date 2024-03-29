Jharkhand: Chatra Police Arrest Two Smugglers with Opium and Heroin Worth Rs 2.5 Crore

Chatra (Jharkhand): In a major breakthrough, Chatra Police successfully busted a drug racket and arrested two drug dealers from Chatra, Jharkhand, seizing 45 kg of opium and 25 grams of heroin. The accused have been identified as Jitend Dangi and Lalan Kumar who are both residents of the Gidhaur Police Station Area.

Chatra Police said that the price of the seized opium is estimated around Rs 1 crore whereas that of heroin is said to be Rs 5 lakh.

Chatra Superintendent of police (SP), Vikas Pandey had received a tip-off about opium being smuggled in the region following which an anti-crime checking campaign was conducted near the Balbal check point on the Chatra-Hazaribagh border.

During this, a smuggler was caught red-handed with 45 kg of opium. On the behest of the arrested smuggler, Lalan Dangi, a raid was conducted in Pandetola village of the Gidhaur police station area. Police sources said that as many as 25 grams of banned heroin was recovered from Rajendra Dangi's house in that village.

Police then arrested both and estimated the price of the 45 kg of opium to be Rs 2 crore and 25 grams heroin to be Rs 5 lakh. Apart from this, the police have also recovered an Alto car and a scooter that were used in the process of smuggling.

"On Wednesday, the police team had arrested in view of the Lok Sabha elections, a checking campaign was conducted at the anti-crime checkpoint built near Balbal river under the leadership of Simaria SDPO Ajay Keshari and the criminals were nabbed," said the SP.