Chhattisgarh Police Recover Over 300 kg Ganja Concealed in Grain Sacks

Kawardha: In the second such major drug recovery in Chhattisgarh in the past week, Police on Monday claimed to have busted a drug racket transporting ganja in grain sacks by arresting a truck driver in the case.

In a statement issued in this regard, Superintendent of Police Abhishek Pallav said that Chilfi police seized 334 kg of ganja worth lakhs of rupees at a checkpoint on the MP-CG border of Chilfi police station area on Monday. Pallav said that while police were checking vehicles, a truck carrying Jowar and tiwar dal peels bearing Uttar Pradesh registration number UP 82 T 1127 truck was stopped at the check post.

“During interrogation of the driver, the accused told police that he was taking the goods from Berhampur in Odisha to Etawah in Uttar Pradesh. The police found the driver's activity suspicious. When the police checked the goods loaded in the truck, they found ganja filled in the sacks among the grains. 13 sacks were filled with ganja. During checking in the Chilfi police station area, 334 kg of ganja was seized among the grains in the truck,” the SP said.

He said that the market price is Rs 50 lakh adding the destination price has been estimated at Rs 4.5 to Rs 5 crore. He said that during the interrogation, the driver of the truck, Shamim, told police that he had been tasked to deliver the ganja to the drug peddlers and promised Rs 1 lakh in return. The accused has been booked under the relevant sections of law even as police are looking for the kingpin of the racket by scanning the phone records of the arrested driver.

The SP said that Monday's is the second major action of Chilfi police in recent days. Earlier on Feb 15, Police arrested two persons and recovered over 10 quintals of ganja worth Rs 15 crore from their possession at Kawardha in Chhattisgarh.