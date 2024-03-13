Smuggler Arrested in Bihar's Narkatiaganj District with 10 Kg Hash Worth Rs 1 Crore

Shikarpur Police Wednesday arrested Mohammad Sagir for smuggling hash worth crores from Nepal and transporting it to the National Capital. He was arrested while police patrolling near the Hardiya Chowk Canal.

Narkatiaganj (Bihar): Police Wednesday arrested a person in Narkatiaganj carrying 10 kg of hash which he bought from Nepal. The accused was travelling to Delhi when he was arrested. The Shikarpur Police stopped Mohammad Sagir, a resident of Baragjwa, near the Hardiya Chowk Canal after finding his movements suspicious.

As per police sources, the value of the seized hash in the international market is being estimated at Rs 1 crore. Police arrested Sagir while patrolling near the canal when they noticed him behaving weirdly. When they started to observe him carefully, Sagir started running away from them.

The young man was carrying bag on his back. The police suspected foul play, chased and nabbed him. When he was caught, they searched his bag and recovered 22 packets carrying hash which weighed exactly around 10.164 kg.

Narkatiaganj Deputy Superintendent of Police, Jaiprakash Singh said that on the basis of interrogation of the arrested smuggler, action is being taken to expose the racket. "We have received tip-off that several people smuggle goods from Nepal to metropolitan cities via Uttar Pradesh. Action will be taken against them," he added.

Even liquor smuggling is being carried out in the state indiscriminately even after being prohibited with a large quantity of expensive liquor being recovered from an ambulance last week in Patna by the police.

