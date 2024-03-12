BSF Recovers Heroin Worth Crores of Rupees Along IB in Rajasthan

Sri Ganga Nagar: In yet another incident of cross-border drug smuggling, the Border Security Force has recovered seven packets of Heroin worth crores of rupees smuggled by Pakistani smugglers in Sriganganagar and Annopgarh districts of Rajasthan, police said.

Superintendent of Police Sriganganagar Gaurav Yadav informed that in the first incident, six packets of heroin were recovered by the BSF on Monday March 11 from a field in Matili Rathan police station area in Sriganganagar district.

SP Gaurav Yadav said that the packets were found at a short distance from the border village Daulatpura in Matili Rathan police station area by a farmer named Kashmir Singh, who was working in the field and saw these six packets and immediately informed the BSF officials about this.

As soon as the information was received by the BSF, the personnel rushed to the spot and took the packets into their possession. According to sources, the heroin weighs about three and a half kilos and its value is said to be worth crores of rupees in the international markets.

Senior officers from BSF Sector Headquarters from Sriganganagar also reached the spot even as the local police was also informed about the drug recovery.

Soon after the drug recovery, Police blocked the routes passing through village Daulatpura and its surrounding villages to nab suspected smugglers.

Besides, the sleuths of the intelligence agency are gathering information about the people coming from outside in Daulatpura and its surrounding village Dhanis in the last two-three days.

It is likely that these packets were dropped at night to evade police arrest. It is feared that suspected Indian smugglers may also be in the same area to pick up these packets.

In the second incident, a packet of heroin was found in the field of Hanuman Prasad in village 23 P of Ghadsana Panchayat Samiti of Anupgarh district. Security agencies and Police BSF are on alert mode due after the twin incidents of heroin recovery the same day.