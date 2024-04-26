Jammu and Kashmir: Two Unidentified Militants Killed in Sopore Encounter

Sopore, Jammu and Kashmir: Two unidentified militants were killed as the exchange of fire between militants and security forces resumed on Friday April 26 after a night-long lull at the gunfight site in Nowpora area of north Kashmir’s Baramulla district of Jammu and Kashmir.

As per reports firing resumed at encounter site early this morning and continued for around ten minutes even as the area remained under a tight cordon for the second consecutive day since Thursday afternoon. Sources said that two unidentified militants have been killed in the encounter.

In the initial stage of gunfight two soldiers were injured who were immediately taken to MI hospital where the condition of both is said to be stable.

However the area was cordoned with additional security forces on Thursday late evening to ensure that terrorists engaged in the encounter do not escape from the area.

Following the Sopore gunfight, the authorities ordered suspension of all educational institutions including colleges today in Sopore town.

Additional Deputy Commissioner Sopore Shabir Ahmad Raina in an official message informed that Class work of all government and private educational institutions including colleges falling in Sopore Tehsil shall remain suspended for today on 26th April 2024.

The gunfight coincides with the 2nd phase of the ongoing Lok Sabha election in which Jammu Sabha seat is going to the polls. Reports said that the firefight started after security forces received inputs about the presence of militants in the area. As soon as the security forces approached the suspected area, the hiding militants fired at the security forces triggering an encounter, reports said.