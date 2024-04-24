Exchange of Fire Between Militants and Security Forces in Jammu and Kashmir's Bandipora

Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir): An exchange of gunfire erupted between militants and security forces in the Renji forests of North Kashmir's Bandipora district of Jammu and Kashmir, police said on Wednesday.

According to Kashmir police, the confrontation unfolded early in the morning in the Renji forest area of Aragam, Bandipora, as contact was established between the militants and security forces. Currently, a thorough search operation is underway in the region.

A police official, speaking on condition of anonymity, revealed that a massive combing operation is in progress to locate and neutralize the militants. Additionally, sources disclosed that helicopters and additional reinforcements have been swiftly deployed to the area to bolster the ongoing operation.

The encounter comes two days ahead of the second phase of Lok Sabha election 2024 scheduled to be held on April 26. In the second phase of the election, the Jammu parliamentary seat is going to the polls. In the subsequent phases, the Anantnag-Rajouri seat will go to polls on May 7, the Srinagar parliamentary seat on May 13 and the Baramulla seat on May 20.

As campaigning intensifies for the second phase of the Lok Sabha election, a fresh spurt of violence has marred the excitement around voting in Jammu and Kashmir.

On April 22, a 40-year-old man identified as Mohmad Razaq, brother of a Territorial Army soldier was shot dead by suspected militants at Kunda top village of Rajouri district of Jammu and Kashmir.

The killing came five days after suspected militants gunned down a migrant worker from Bihar identified as Raju Shah in South Kashmir's Anantnag district. The killing came on the eve of filing of nomination for the Anantnag-Rajouri seat by NC candidate Mian Altaf and PDP candidate Mehbooba Mufti.

Earlier, on April 8 this year, a non-local tourist cab driver Paramjit Singh was shot dead by suspected militants in South Kashmir's Shopian district.