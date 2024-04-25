Encounter Breaks out between Militants and Security Forces in J&K's Sopore

Baramulla: An encounter broke out between militants and security forces in the Sopore Nopura area of North Kashmir's Baramulla district on Thursday evening. Both sides are exchanging bullets. According to sources, the security forces received information about the hiding of militants in the Noopora area of Sopore, after which the security forces started a search operation in the area.

As soon as the security forces reached the suspect, the militants sitting there started firing indiscriminately at the security forces, after which the security forces took position and an exchange of fire started from both sides. The exchange of bullets continued in the area till the last information came in.

