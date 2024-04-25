Encounter Breaks out between Militants and Security Forces in J&K's Sopore

author img

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : 11 hours ago

Etv Bharat

An encounter broke out between militants and security forces in Sopore's Noopora area on Thursday evening. As of the last report, the exchange of bullets is going on from both sides.

Baramulla: An encounter broke out between militants and security forces in the Sopore Nopura area of North Kashmir's Baramulla district on Thursday evening. Both sides are exchanging bullets. According to sources, the security forces received information about the hiding of militants in the Noopora area of Sopore, after which the security forces started a search operation in the area.

As soon as the security forces reached the suspect, the militants sitting there started firing indiscriminately at the security forces, after which the security forces took position and an exchange of fire started from both sides. The exchange of bullets continued in the area till the last information came in.

Read more: Unidentified Militant Killed In Encounter With Security Forces In J&K's Pulwama

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

Fossil Of 'Largest Ever Snake Vasuki Indicus' Found In Gujarat; 15m Long, Weighing 1000 Kg

Explained: Why Indians Are The Least Promiscuous of Most People in the World

Sins of Omission: How CAA Plays a Cruel Joke on Sri Lankan Tamil Refugees

Explained: The Science Behind Why Waiting Causes Anxiety and Mood Changes

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2024 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.