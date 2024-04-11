Unidentified Militant Killed in Encounter with Security Forces in J&K's Pulwama

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : Apr 11, 2024, 9:47 AM IST

Updated : Apr 11, 2024, 10:04 AM IST

The operation by the security forces was launched following intelligence inputs indicating the presence of militants in Pulwama on Thursday.

Pulwama (Jammu and Kashmir): In the early hours of Thursday, an intense encounter erupted between militants and security forces in the Frasipora area of South Kashmir's Pulwama district.

According to a statement by a top police officer, the encounter ensued following a tip-off about the presence of militants in the vicinity.

Upon receiving the intelligence input, a joint team comprising army and police personnel swiftly launched a search operation in the suspected area. As the security forces closed in on the hiding militants, the militants resorted to indiscriminate firing, triggering a fierce gun battle.

According to reports, two to three militants are present in the area while 55 Rashtriya Rifles of the army, CRPF and police have jointly cordoned off the area and exchange of fire is going on from both sides.

In the exchange of fire, an unidentified militant was neutralised, while the search for others is still ongoing, the officer confirmed.

The identity of the alleged slain militant is yet to be ascertained, and further details regarding the encounter are awaited as the search operation continues in the area.

While political activities are currently on the rise in the valley and to prevent these activities and provide security to the people, police and army are working day and night to maintain peace and order in various areas.

