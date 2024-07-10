ETV Bharat / state

Kathua Ambush: 24 Detained As Search Operation Continues In Dense Forests Of Jammu & Kashmir

author img

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : Jul 10, 2024, 2:09 PM IST

Updated : 20 hours ago

Police sources said that 24 persons have been detained for questioning in connection with the July 8 terror attack on an Army truck in which five soldiers were killed and as many were injured in Machedi forest area of Kathua district, reports ETV Bharat's Mohd Ashraf Ganie.

Security personnel conduct a search operation, where an army convoy was attacked by terrorists in the Machedi area, in Kathua on Tuesday.
Security personnel conduct a search operation, where an army convoy was attacked by terrorists in the Machedi area, in Kathua on Tuesday. (ANI)

Jammu (Jammu and Kashmir): Jammu and Kashmir Police have detained 24 persons for questioning in connection with the recent militant attack in Kathua in which five soldiers were killed and as many injured.

Police sources told ETV Bharat that the detentions were made in the ongoing investigation into the case led by Kathua Police. Significant leads have been uncovered with the help of human intelligence and technical evidence, aiding in the identification and capture of those who may potentially be involved in orchestrating the attack, added the sources.

A FIR stands registered in Kathua Police station in connection with the July 8 militant ambush attack on an Army vehicle in Machedi forest area of Kathua district of Jammu and Kashmir in which five soldiers were killed and as many were injured. A security blanket and search operation remain in force in the area but, so far, there is no clue about the militants who carried out the attack.

Over the last 32 months, 44 soldiers have been killed in the Jammu region, which was believed to be free from militancy. After almost every attack, the militants manage to escape without any casualty. The Kathua attack was the second on the Army in the past few days.

Jammu (Jammu and Kashmir): Jammu and Kashmir Police have detained 24 persons for questioning in connection with the recent militant attack in Kathua in which five soldiers were killed and as many injured.

Police sources told ETV Bharat that the detentions were made in the ongoing investigation into the case led by Kathua Police. Significant leads have been uncovered with the help of human intelligence and technical evidence, aiding in the identification and capture of those who may potentially be involved in orchestrating the attack, added the sources.

A FIR stands registered in Kathua Police station in connection with the July 8 militant ambush attack on an Army vehicle in Machedi forest area of Kathua district of Jammu and Kashmir in which five soldiers were killed and as many were injured. A security blanket and search operation remain in force in the area but, so far, there is no clue about the militants who carried out the attack.

Over the last 32 months, 44 soldiers have been killed in the Jammu region, which was believed to be free from militancy. After almost every attack, the militants manage to escape without any casualty. The Kathua attack was the second on the Army in the past few days.

Last Updated : 20 hours ago

TAGGED:

KATHUA ATTACK CASEKATHUA TERROR ATTACKKATHUA ATTACKJAMMU KASHMIR POLICEKATHUA ATTACK INDIAN ARMY

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

Made In India Shoes For Russian Soldiers: Bihar Shoe Manufacturing Unit Grabs Eyeballs

INTERVIEW | India's Ambient Air Quality Standards Need To Be Revised: Lancet Planetary Health Author Bhargav Krishna To ETV Bharat

From Lawyer To BSP Tamil Nadu Chief: Who Was K Armstrong?

Explained: How Fiscal Data For First 2 Months Comes As Relief For FM Sitharaman Ahead of Budget 2024-25

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2024 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.