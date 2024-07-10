Kathua Ambush: 24 Detained As Search Operation Continues In Dense Forests Of Jammu & Kashmir

Jammu (Jammu and Kashmir): Jammu and Kashmir Police have detained 24 persons for questioning in connection with the recent militant attack in Kathua in which five soldiers were killed and as many injured.

Police sources told ETV Bharat that the detentions were made in the ongoing investigation into the case led by Kathua Police. Significant leads have been uncovered with the help of human intelligence and technical evidence, aiding in the identification and capture of those who may potentially be involved in orchestrating the attack, added the sources.

A FIR stands registered in Kathua Police station in connection with the July 8 militant ambush attack on an Army vehicle in Machedi forest area of Kathua district of Jammu and Kashmir in which five soldiers were killed and as many were injured. A security blanket and search operation remain in force in the area but, so far, there is no clue about the militants who carried out the attack.

Over the last 32 months, 44 soldiers have been killed in the Jammu region, which was believed to be free from militancy. After almost every attack, the militants manage to escape without any casualty. The Kathua attack was the second on the Army in the past few days.