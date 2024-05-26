Jaisalmer's Dinesh Pal Singh Has Given Up Food for Victory of Ravindra Singh Bhati

Jaisalmer (Rajasthan): A person in Rajasthan's Jaisalmer has given up food and is also not wearing shoes for almost a month for the victory of Ravindra Singh Bhati, an independent from the Barmer Lok Sabha constituency.

Dinesh Pal Singh Sidodia has been consuming only milk and praying to God for the victory of independent candidate Ravindra Singh Bhati. Such is Dinesh's affection towards Bhati that despite the scorching heat, he is only surviving on milk.

Dinesh has not also been wearing shoes for a month and he says that he will continue till June 4, when the counting of votes will be taken across the country.

Dinesh is a great devotee of Jagirdar Majisa Maa. He resides in Bera Road Colony of Jaisalmer. He said that the last time he had food was on April 25 and from the next day, he gave up food.

He said that he has always followed the Raghukul tradition and he will not consume food till the day of counting. "Bhati is the only young leader, who understands the problems and pains of the common people and so people of Barmer, Jaisalmer and Balotra want to see him as their Member of Parliament (MP) and raise issues in the Lower House of the Parliament," Dinesh quipped.

Dinesh hails from a middle-class family and works as a cylinder supplier. Bhati is pitted against BJP's Kailash Choudhury and Congress candidate Haniph.