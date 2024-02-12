Tamil Nadu: Senthil Balaji, Behind Bars Since June 2023, Resigns as Minister without Portfolio

Chennai: Jailed Tamil Nadu Minister Senthil Balaji has resigned from the post of minister without portfolio. Balaji, who was arrested by the enforcement directorate in a case related to illegal money transactions in June last year, served as a minister without a portfolio for more than 230 days at Puzhal Jail here.

The DMK leader served as the state electricity minister before he was arrested. Senthil Balaji, sources said, has sent his resignation letter to Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K.Stalin. The Chief Minister will send the letter to Governor RN Ravi for the latter's acceptance.

On June 14 2023, officials from the Enforcement Directorate conducted a raid on Balaji's residence and other locations associated with him in Chennai and Coimbatore. They proceeded to interrogate him regarding allegations that were made during his tenure as the transport minister in the AIADMK-led government from 2011 to 2015, before his affiliation with the DMK.

During the raid, Balaji was apprehended on charges of money laundering and was taken in for questioning. Subsequently, he was remanded to judicial custody until June 28 2023. He had experienced chest pains during this period and required medical assistance.