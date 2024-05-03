Independent Candidate Rides on Donkey in Gopalganj Before Filing Nomination

Gopalganj (Bihar): An independent candidate arrived at the District Magistrate's office here to file his nomination by riding on a donkey. An independent candidate for the Lok Sabha elections, Satyendra Baitha reached the Returning Officer's office sitting on a donkey.

A crowd of people gathered to see the candidate, who came to the DM office in a very unusual way, and they could not stop themselves from capturing his picture on their cell phones.

He filed his nomination papers and submitted them to the District Election Officer. 45-year-old Satyendra has contested elections earlier also. He said that he came to file nomination sitting on a donkey, because, "No leader here has done any kind of development in 30-40 years."

"The leaders consider the public to be a fool and a donkey. But the leaders must understand that the public is neither a fool nor a donkey and voters are intelligent," he quipped.

Meanwhile, the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) fielded Dr. Alok Kumar Suman from the Gopalganj Lok Sabha seat. Polling will be held in Gopalganj on May 25 during the sixth phase of the Lok Sabha polls. Apart from Gopalganj, voting will also be held in Valmikinagar, West Champaran, East Champaran, Shivhar, Vaishali, Siwan and Maharajganj on May 25.