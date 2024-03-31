UP: Stepfather Attacks Children with Knife, Kills Girl, Son in Critical Condition

Bahraich (Uttar Pradesh): A stepfather attacked his son and daughter with a knife in Kotwali Nagar area on Sunday, March 31, leaving the daughter dead during treatment, and the son in a critical condition.

On receiving information about the incident, several officers including Superintendent of Police (SP) rushed to the spot and took cognisance of the matter.

Kotwal police officer, Manoj Kumar Pandey told that Pinky, a resident of the Mohalla Wazirbagh area, a cleaning worker by profession, became a widow eight years after her husband passed away accidentally. Pinky was survived by three children from her ex-husband.

After this, she married Santosh, a contract sweeper and a resident of Mohalla Mirganj. As per police sources, around 8 AM on Sunday, Pinky was out on her regular duty, leaving Santosh and her three kids at home.

At around 9 AM, Santosh attacked his stepdaughter Riya alias Tani (15) and son Puran Valmiki (13) with a knife on their necks, leaving them both in a pool of blood. After the attack, Santosh also hit himself on the neck a couple of times.

Hearing the screams, locals rushed to the spot and admitted the injured kids to the Maharishi Balark District Hospital at around 9.25 AM. A team of doctors initiated treatment. However, Riya died around 11 AM when her condition deteriorated. Valmiki is in a serious condition, doctors said.

SP Vrinda Shukla, Assistant Superintendent of Police, Nagar Ramanand Kushwaha, Kotwal Manoj Kumar Pandey and Circle Officer City, Rajiv Sisodia have been investigating the matter. Kotwal said that a case will be registered after a formal complaint is filed.

Pinky, who reached the hospital after getting information about the incident, told police, in a statement, that her husband's mental condition has not been stable lately and has been undergoing treatment for the past two years.

A team of doctors consisting Dr Ramendra Tripathi, Dr Saurabh Agrahari, operation theatre surgeon, Dr Ravikant, ENT surgeon, Shiv Madan, junior surgeon, Dr Ranjeet, pharmacist Vivek Singh operated Riya to save her but unfortunately were not succesful.

SP Vrinda Shukla said that the accused has been taken into custody. "Santosh was given first aid as he had also attacked himself with a knife. Police is investigating the matter to find out the motif behind the attack and murder," she added.