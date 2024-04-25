IAF's Spy Plane Engaged in Tracking Suspicious Activities along Pak Border Crashes in Jaisalmer

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : 23 hours ago

Updated : 21 hours ago

A reconnaissance aircraft of the Indian Air Force crashed in a village in Rajasthan's Jaisalmer district on Thursday.

The Indian Air Force on X said, "One Remotely Piloted Aircraft of the Indian Air Force met with an accident near Jaisalmer today during a routine training sortie. No damage to any personnel or property has been reported. A Court of Inquiry has been constituted to find out the cause of the accident."

No damage to any personnel or property has been reported. A Court of Inquiry has been constituted to find out the cause of the accident," said Indian Air Force officials on Thursday. The aircraft crashed 30 km from Jaisalmer near Rozaniyon Ki Dhani at around 10 a.m.However, there is no news of any loss in the accident.

As soon as the information about the incident was received, the district administration along with the Air Force officials reached the place and the fire brigade also rushed to the spot. Air Force officials are investigating the causes of the crash.

