IAF Successfully Airdrops Portable Hospital BHISHM in Agra

Agra: Indian Air Force (IAF) on Tuesday successfully tested its portable hospital BHISHM (Bharat Health Initiative for Sahyog, Hita and Maitri) wherein portable cubes were airdropped from a height of 1000 feet at Malpura dropping zone in Agra.

It is equipped with several innovative tools designed to enhance disaster response and medical support during emergencies. It integrates Artificial Intelligence (AI) and data analytics to facilitate coordination, real-time monitoring and management of medical services. The indigenous BHISHM software system, which is integrated into a tablet, allows in locating items quickly and ensuring quick deployments.

Portable hospital BHISHM, weighing about 720 kg, landed on the ground with the help of two parachutes from AN-32 aircraft of the Air Force. Following the successful testing, portable hospital can now be deployed at any remote place to cater during emergencies or natural disasters. Treatment can be provided in just eight minutes by air landing or through helicopter. This will be particularly useful in areas of Ladakh and Kargil.

Excitement rose among officials of Air Force and other departments when portable hospital BHISHM arrived in parachutes designed by ADRDE Agra. The officials gave a thunderous applause as BHISHM landed.

Air Force has created history by landing BHISHM with the help of two parachutes. Under project BHISHM indigenous portable hospital can now land in any inaccessible part of the country during disasters and emergencies. It is strong, waterproof and operates on solar energy and battery. It has capacity to treat 200 casualties simultaneously.

There are 36 air-cubes in BHISHM that has been built at a cost of Rs 1.50 crore. It has facilities of an operation theatre, ventilator, x-ray machine, conducting blood tests and others. Also, there are facilities to treat gunshots, burns, head, spinal cord and chest injuries, fractures and severe wounds.

There are a total of 36 boxes in BHISHM with QR codes mentioning their expiry dates. During emergency, even common people can open the box and take out necessary medicines and equipment. There is also a small generator and two stretchers that can be used for carrying people. The boxes contain medicines, equipment and food items.

According to the Air Force, an unit of BHISHM was also deployed at the consecration ceremony of Ram Lalla in Ayodhya along with a team of doctors. Portable hospital BHISHM had been a topic of discussion in G-20 summit at Pragati Maidan in Delhi in September 2023.