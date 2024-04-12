IAF Conducts Daring Airlift Operation to Save Army Jawan's Hand

New Delhi: An Indian Army jawan, who severed his hand while operating machinery at a forward unit location in Ladakh, was saved from a successful and timely airlift operation by the Indian Air Force (IAF). The jawan was able to save his 'hand' following a successful surgery carried out by a team of medical personnel in the national capital and is now on the path to recovery.

"An Indian Army personnel severed his hand while operating a machine, at a unit located in the forward area. Given a window of 6 to 8 hrs for emergency surgery to save his appendage, an IAF C-130J aircraft was launched within an hour to move the Jawan for surgery at the R&R hospital in Delhi," the IAF said.

"The injured personnel received medical attention promptly due to the dark night airlift on NVGs from the Ladakh sector by IAF. A dedicated team of medical personnel carried out a successful surgery and the jawan is now on his path to recovery," read the post.

NVGs refer to night vision goggles, which are optoelectronic devices that improve night vision by allowing users to see in low light. They are also known as night optical or observation devices, or night-vision binoculars that use advanced technology to amplify light, including infrared light, to provide detailed images of surroundings.