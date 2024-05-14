How a Clerical Oversight Cost Candidate Six Years of Employment in J&K

Srinagar: In the realm of bureaucratic procedures, a seemingly innocuous error can have profound consequences. Such was the case for Kushal Dev Singh of Akhnoor, Jammu and Kashmir, whose aspirations for a career as a patwari in the revenue department were thwarted by what is now deemed a clerical oversight.

It all began in 2015 when Singh, buoyed by hope and ambition, responded to an advertisement from the Jammu and Kashmir Services Selection Board (JKSSB) for the coveted position of Patwari. With meticulous care, he completed the online application process and dutifully remitted the prescribed examination fee of Rs 400 to the JKSSB account.

However, fate took an unexpected turn when Singh found himself barred from the examination, his dreams seemingly dashed due to an administrative glitch. The reason cited? Failure to submit the examination fee, a requirement he had painstakingly fulfilled. Undeterred, Singh sought recourse through legal channels, filing a writ petition in the Jammu and Kashmir High Court in 2018. Despite the court's directive to allow Singh to sit for the examination, bureaucratic inertia prevailed, with the respondents failing to furnish a satisfactory response.

Enter the Central Administrative Tribunal (CAT) in May 2020, a beacon of hope for those ensnared in the quagmire of administrative malaise. On August 24, 2020, the case found new footing as it transitioned to the CAT bench in Jammu. Here, the truth emerged: the Rs 400 examination fee had indeed found its way into the coffers of the JKSSB, a fact corroborated by the manager of the J&K Bank’s Akhnoor branch.

Yet, the revelation came too late for Singh, who found himself languishing in a state of limbo for over six years, his rightful place as a patwari usurped by the passage of time. The CAT bench, presided over by Rajinder Singh Dogra, spared no censure for the negligent official whose oversight had robbed Singh of his rightful opportunity.

In a verdict laden with empathy, the CAT not only directed the JKSSB to rectify its error by promptly issuing Singh his appointment letter but also imposed a symbolic cost of Rs 25,000 on the erring official. This amount, the tribunal decreed, shall be recovered from the salary or pension of the culpable party, serving as a poignant reminder of the human cost of administrative oversight.

Read more: Jammu And Kashmir High Court Stays CAT Judgement