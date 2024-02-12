Himachal Pradesh: Former Chennai Mayor Sydai Duraisamy's Son Vetri's Body Found in Sutlej

Kinnaur: Lifeless body of Vetri Duraisamy, son of former Chennai Corporation Mayor Sydai S Duraisamy, was traced by divers from River Sutlej, 6 km away from the accident site in Himachal Pradesh's Kinnaur district.

According to Kinnaur Police, Vetri went missing on Sunday, February 4 and the search for him had entered ninth day, when a team of divers from a divers club found his body.

Police said the Toyota Innova car Vetri was travelling veered off the road and fell into Sutlej near Pangi Nala in Kinnaur. The car had two tourists including Vetri and a driver who was from the local area.

The former Chennai mayor appealed to the locals in providing him all the help needed to finding his son. The ill-fated multi-purpose-vehicle (MPV) was heading to Shimla from Kaza when it veered off the road. The driver was identified as Tanjin and his body was recovered on the same day of the accident.

While the driver died in the accident on the spot, another tourist who was travelling with Vetri was rescued with injuries and Vetri was missing.

The injured is now being treated at Indira Gandhi Medical College and Hospital in Shimla. The injured is identified as Gopichand and his condition is said to be stable, according to the doctors treating him.

Vetri's family announced a reward of Rs 1 crore for anyone sharing information leading to the rescue of Vetri.

Personnel from NDRF, ITBP, Home Guards and Army were part of the search operations that scoured the Sutlej River looking for Vetri.

Earlier, a part of a human head was located by the search team.

Kinnaur Police said it was sent to the Forensic Science Laboratory for investigation, for DNA extraction and matching it with that of Vetri's.