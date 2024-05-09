Heavy Rains, Cloudbursts Put Out Forest Fires in Uttarakhand, But Many Houses Damaged

Haldwani: Although the heavy rains in the Uttarakhand forests have doused the forest fires, flashfloods triggered by cloudbursts damaged many houses in Almora and Bageshwar districts even as the highway connecting Almora-Bageshwar district was also shut.

The overnight rains and cloudbursts in Kapkot area of Bageshwar caused debris entered many houses which developed cracks in the houses causing panic among the villagers.

The highway connecting Almora-Bageshwar district was also closed and traffic along the highway came to a halt due to the debris. The Almora-Kausani highway was also closed due to the debris, due to which the movement of vehicles was halted. Many vehicles were also stuck in the debris.

Due to the torrential rains, the Sai and Kosi rivers also swelled causing panic among the people living in the low lying areas. On receiving the information of cloudburst, the local administration team reached the spot. Officials said that there was no loss of life in the cloudburst even as the damage to property is being assessed for necessary compensation.

Meanwhile, landslides have also occurred in Garhwal division due to the heavy rain. Heavy rain late night on Wednesday triggered landslides in Sirobgad on Rishikesh-Badarnath National Highway, which remained closed throughout the night. After six hours of hectic work, the national highway could be made operational for traffic in the morning.

The heavy rains have brought a sigh of relief to the local residents as well as the Uttarakhand government by dousing the raging forest fires in the state which has claimed at least two lives.