Heatwave Warning for 130 Mandals in Andhra Pradesh

Amaravati (Andhra Pradesh): Andhra Pradesh State Disaster Management Authority (APSDMA) has warned of a heatwave in 130 mandals across the state on Thursday. It also forecast a severe heatwave in one mandal.

Among the 130 mandals, 19 each are in Vizianagaram and Nandyala districts, 14 in NTR, 13 in Anakapalli and 12 in Parvathipuram Manyam district and they were expected to experience a heatwave, APSDMA managing director R Kurmanadh said in a press release on Wednesday night.

As per APSDMA forecast, Komarada in Parvathipuram Manyam district would see a temperature of 44 degrees Celsius on Thursday while several others would see the mercury hover at around 42 degrees Celsius. According to the disaster management authority, Sidhout, Vontimitta and Kadapa town in the eponymous district saw the temperature soar to 43.4 degrees Celsius on Wednesday.

Also, Tadipatri in Anantapuram district, Markapuram in Prakasam district and Nandikotkuru in Nandyala district reported 43.3 degrees Celsius. Kurmanadh urged people to stay indoors as much as possible and called on elderly people, and pregnant and lactating women to take precautions. Moreover, he advised people to consume a lot of liquids to avoid dehydration.