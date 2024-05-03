Headmistress, Female Teacher Fight After Latter Reports Late to UP School; Video Goes Viral

Agra: Forget about the traditional reprimand by the teachers to students for coming late to school. A female principal and a female teacher were engaged in an intense catfight after the former rebuked the latter for repeatedly reporting late to the school in Agra district of Uttar Pradesh. The purported videos of the incident have gone viral on social media.

The incident is believed to have occurred at the school in Singana village of Sikandra police station area on the Agra Delhi Highway on Thursday with four videos of the incident going viral on social media in the district on Friday morning. In the purported videos, the headmistress and the teacher are seen engaged in a fiery exchange of words. The headmistress is seen telling the teacher that she had been reporting to the school late for a week to which the teacher retorts as the two come to fistfight with each other.

In the viral video on social media, it is seen that the headmistress suddenly starts beating the teacher and slaps her and also grabs her hair. She also scratches her face. The teacher also is seen beating the principal. It is alleged that the principal's driver also beat up the teacher.

The video of the catfight has become a topic of discussion in the education department which has been left red-faced. Sources said that the headmistress and the teacher have lodged a complaint in Sikandra police station in this regard.

Commenting on the matter, BSA Jitendra Kumar Gond said that the dispute and fight between the teachers has come to light from the viral video on social media. “It is being investigated what the matter is. Only after this, we will say something,” BSA Kumar Gond said.

Fellow Teachers Shot Videos: It is believed while the two teachers were engaged in the fight, other teachers shot the videos of the incident and circulated them on the Internet. The video of this is also going viral.

Regarding this, Sikandra police station in-charge inspector Neeraj Kumar Sharma said that a complaint was received from the principal on Thursday morning after which the matter is being investigated.