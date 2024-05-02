'Acharya' of Ujjain Ashram In Police Custody for Sexually Abusing Minor Students ()

Ujjain: An 'acharya' of an ashram in Badnagar of Madhya Pradesh's Ujjain was detained for allegedly sexually abusing minor students, a police official said on Thursday.

Police registered an FIR on the basis of complaints lodged by the parents of two students. The accused, Rahul Sharma is presently being interrogated while search is on for the other accused, Ajay Thakur, a 'sevadar'.

The incident took place in Dandi Seva Ashram, which is operating from Badnagar Road under Mahakal police station area of Ujjain for the last 30 years.

According to police, the students informed their families and the latter complained to ashram director Gajanand Saraswati. The director called police and a case was registered against two persons. The teacher was taken into custody while the other is absconding.

Medical examination of the students and the teacher has been conducted. There are 19 students in the ashram and all are being interrogated by the police.

Students studying here hail from different districts and are given lessons on Vedas.

Gajanand Saraswati, director of Dandi Ashram, said, "During Chaitra Navratri, the family members of the students complained about sevadar Ajay Thakur and he was thrown out of the ashram. But more students started complaining to their parents. After which, the parents formed a group on WhatsApp and called everyone to the ashram on April 30."

Ujjain's Additional SP Jayant Rathore said, "A case of sexual exploitation has been registered against a teacher and a helper of Dandi Ashram. Parents of two children lodged a complaint and all the other students are being questioned. Mahakal Police have arrested one accused, Acharya Rahul Sharma while the other is absconding".