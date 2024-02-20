Haryana Court Convicts Ex-Wrestling Coach for Murdering Six People in 2021

author img

By PTI

Published : 2 hours ago

Haryana Court Convicts Ex-Wrestling Coach for Murdering Six People in 2021

A former coach has been convicted in connection with the murder of six people in February 2021. The court will pronounce the quantum of sentence in the case on Wednesday.

Chandigarh: A court in Haryana's Rohtak district has convicted a former wrestling coach for the murder of six people, including a couple and their four-year-old son, in February 2021. Additional District and Sessions Judge Gagan Geet Kaur on Monday held Sukhvinder guilty for murder and attempt to murder among other charges under the Indian Penal Code, and provisions of the Arms Act.

The court will pronounce the quantum of sentence in the case on Wednesday. Sukhvinder, a resident of Barauda village in Sonepat district, shot dead ?Manoj Malik, his wife Sakshi Malik and their son Sartaj, wrestling coaches Satish Kumar and Pardeep Malik, and wrestler Pooja on February 12, 2021. Another person, Amarjeet, was injured.

The incident had taken place at a wrestling venue adjacent to a private college in Rohtak. Police had then said that Sukhvinder had committed the crime after his services were terminated following complaints against him.

TAGGED:

Sakshi Malikwrestling coach

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

Hand Grip Strength, Provides Vital Clues about Future Diseases; Get It Checked

Explained: Climate Change Adaptation Strategies for Potential Changes in the Environment

ISRO's GSLV Rocket 'Naughty Boy' Carrying INSAT-3DS Meteorological Satellite Lifts-Off

India's Fresh Fruit Exports Surge 29%, Footprint Spreads To 111 Countries

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2024 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.