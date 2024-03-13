Newly Sworn in Haryana CM Nayab Singh Saini to Face Crucial Floor Test Today

By ETV Bharat English Desk

Published : 3 hours ago

Haryana CM Nayab Singh Saini (L) administered oath by Governor Bandaru Dattatreya

Saini, state President of the Haryana BJP was sworn in as the Chief Minister after the surprise resignation of Manohar Lal Khattar and his cabinet ministers in the wake of a rift in the BJP-JJP alliance. Ahead of the floor test, Nayab Singh Saini has submitted the support letter of 48 MLAs to the Governor.

Chandigarh: Haryana BJP President and Kurukshetra MP, Nayab Singh Saini, who was sworn in as the Chief Minister of the State amid rift in the BJP-JJP alliance, will prove majority in the Assembly during the floor test scheduled on Wednesday March 13.

Saini took oath along with five ministers after outgoing CM Manohar Lal Khattar resigned along with his cabinet ministers on Tuesday March 12. After taking charge as the Haryana Chief Minister, Nayab Singh Saini chaired a meeting of the cabinet and said that he will prove majority during the floor test of the assembly.

The special session of the Assembly will start today from 11 am.

Along with Saini, his cabinet ministers Kanwarpal Gurjar, Moolchand Sharma, Ranjit Singh Chautala, Banwari Lal and JP Dalal who took oath were also ministers in the Khattar cabinet. After taking oath, Naib Singh Saini first took charge and then held a cabinet meeting. CM Nayab Saini said that Manohar Lal has “worked without discrimination” during his tenure as the Chief Minister of Haryana. The schemes have been delivered to the people in a planned manner, he said.

CM Nayab Singh Saini said that the new cabinet “wants to thank former CM Manohar Lal Khattar”. “He has given a new direction to Haryana and good governance. He has done development work in the state without any discrimination,” Saini said. Over the floor test scheduled today, CM Saini said that he has submitted the support letter of 48 MLAs to the Governor.

Looking at the numbers in the Haryana assembly, the BJP has 41 MLAs, Congress has 30, JJP-10 and seven are independents. Significantly, six out of seven independents are with BJP giving an edge to the saffron party in today's floor test.

