Nayab Saini to be new Chief Minister of Haryana

author img

By ETV Bharat English Desk

Published : 1 hours ago

Updated : 48 minutes ago

Nayab Saini to be new Chief Minister of Haryana

Nayab Saini will be the new Chief Minister of Haryana, the party said, hours after senior BJP leader Manohar Lal Khattar and the entire cabinet stepped down.

Chandigarh: Haryana BJP president and Kurukshetra MP Nayab Singh Saini to be next chief minister. Earlier on Tuesday, Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar resigned from his post on Tuesday amid the rift between BJP-JJP alliance. This also marks the end of BJP and former Deputy Chief Minister Dushyant Singh Chautala-led-JJP alliance.

The oath ceremony will take place on Tuesday evening. Saini is set to take oath along with other BJP ministers in the evening.

Assessing the current composition of the 90-member Haryana Assembly, the BJP has 41 MLAs, while the Congress has 30, the JJP 10, and there are 7 Independents, apart from an MLA each of the INLD and Haryana Lokhit Party.

The JJP holds ten MLAs, while the Congress has 30 MLAs. There is one Indian National Lok Dal (INLD) MLA and one independent MLA, Balraj Kundu. Earlier in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, the BJP had won all 10 parliamentary seats while JJP, which had contested the elections in alliance with AAP, could not put up a fight on 7 seats it contested.

Last Updated :48 minutes ago

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

Crouching Tigers, Hidden Elephants Are Out: A Tale of Man-Animal Conflicts

Malaysia Airlines MH-370 Disappearance Completes 10 Years: Here Is What We Know Today

Justice B V Nagarathna: Time to Break Glass Ceiling, Women to Strive Ahead

Bus on Roof Called 'Shan-E-PEPSU': Retired Employee's Unique Way to Thank Punjab Roadways

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2024 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.