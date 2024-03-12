Nayab Saini to be new Chief Minister of Haryana

Chandigarh: Haryana BJP president and Kurukshetra MP Nayab Singh Saini to be next chief minister. Earlier on Tuesday, Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar resigned from his post on Tuesday amid the rift between BJP-JJP alliance. This also marks the end of BJP and former Deputy Chief Minister Dushyant Singh Chautala-led-JJP alliance.

The oath ceremony will take place on Tuesday evening. Saini is set to take oath along with other BJP ministers in the evening.

Assessing the current composition of the 90-member Haryana Assembly, the BJP has 41 MLAs, while the Congress has 30, the JJP 10, and there are 7 Independents, apart from an MLA each of the INLD and Haryana Lokhit Party.

Earlier in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, the BJP had won all 10 parliamentary seats while JJP, which had contested the elections in alliance with AAP, could not put up a fight on 7 seats it contested.