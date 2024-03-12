JJP's decision will be informed at Nav Sankalp Rally on Wednesday: Nishan Singh

Chandigarh: Jannayak Janta Party (JJP) Haryana President Nishan Singh on Tuesday said that the party's Hisar rally will be held on Wednesday. He said that the next plan of action of JJP will be informed to the party cadre in the rally on Wednesday.

His remarks come after Manohar Lal Khattar resigned as Haryana Chief Minister. Khattar's resignation was accepted by Haryana Governor Bandaru Dattatreya.

"All issues were discussed in today's meeting. It has been decided that the 'Nav Sankalp' rally will be organised in Hisar tomorrow (on Wednesday) and whatever things have been decided by the party will be informed there," Nishan Singh told reporters here.

On Monday, former Haryana Deputy Chief Minister and JJP leader Dushyant Chautala had called on BJP chief JP Nadda in Delhi. It is understood that the meeting between the two leaders lasted for around two hours.

Earlier, the JJP had demanded that the BJP should give them two seats for the upcoming Lok Sabha polls in Haryana. There are total 10 Lok Sabha seats in Haryana. However, the seat-sharing formula was not finalised between the two parties.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha polls, the BJP had won all the 10 Lok Sabha seats in Haryana. Meanwhile, in the Haryana Legislative Assembly, BJP has 41 MLAs, 7 Independent MLAs. JJP has 10 MLAs and opposition Congress 30 MLAs. There are total 90 seats in Haryana Legislative Assembly.