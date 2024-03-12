JJP's decision will be informed at Nav Sankalp Rally on Wednesday: Nishan Singh

author img

By ETV Bharat English Desk

Published : 2 hours ago

Updated : 6 minutes ago

JJP will hold a rally at Hisar on Wednesday.

Jannayak Janata Party (JJP) Haryana President Nishan Singh said that the party's Nav Sankalp rally will be held at Hisar on Wednesday where the next plan of action will be announced.

JJP's decision will be informed at Nav Sankalp Rally on Wednesday: Nishan Singh

Chandigarh: Jannayak Janta Party (JJP) Haryana President Nishan Singh on Tuesday said that the party's Hisar rally will be held on Wednesday. He said that the next plan of action of JJP will be informed to the party cadre in the rally on Wednesday.

His remarks come after Manohar Lal Khattar resigned as Haryana Chief Minister. Khattar's resignation was accepted by Haryana Governor Bandaru Dattatreya.

"All issues were discussed in today's meeting. It has been decided that the 'Nav Sankalp' rally will be organised in Hisar tomorrow (on Wednesday) and whatever things have been decided by the party will be informed there," Nishan Singh told reporters here.

On Monday, former Haryana Deputy Chief Minister and JJP leader Dushyant Chautala had called on BJP chief JP Nadda in Delhi. It is understood that the meeting between the two leaders lasted for around two hours.

Earlier, the JJP had demanded that the BJP should give them two seats for the upcoming Lok Sabha polls in Haryana. There are total 10 Lok Sabha seats in Haryana. However, the seat-sharing formula was not finalised between the two parties.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha polls, the BJP had won all the 10 Lok Sabha seats in Haryana. Meanwhile, in the Haryana Legislative Assembly, BJP has 41 MLAs, 7 Independent MLAs. JJP has 10 MLAs and opposition Congress 30 MLAs. There are total 90 seats in Haryana Legislative Assembly.

Last Updated :6 minutes ago

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

Crouching Tigers, Hidden Elephants Are Out: A Tale of Man-Animal Conflicts

Malaysia Airlines MH-370 Disappearance Completes 10 Years: Here Is What We Know Today

Justice B V Nagarathna: Time to Break Glass Ceiling, Women to Strive Ahead

Bus on Roof Called 'Shan-E-PEPSU': Retired Employee's Unique Way to Thank Punjab Roadways

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2024 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.