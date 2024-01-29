Gorakhpur: Yogi Adityanath Endorses ASI's Report on Gyanvapi Mosque

Gorakhpur (Uttar Pradesh): Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has endorsed the ASI report on Gyanvapi Mosque adding that history can never be tampered with. "We have a rich history and it was once again reminded thanks to the consecration of the Ram Lalla in Ayodhya," said Adityanath.

Hailing the ASI report on the Gyanvapi Mosque next to Kashi Vishwanath Temple in Varanasi, he added, "The proof is there for all to see."

Adityanath was addressing a gathering at Deen Dayal Upadhyaya Gorakhpur University on Sunday after distributing smartphones and tablets among the youth. He spoke extensively on India's history, tradition and the importance associated with it. The Chief Minister said that the use of technology today is essential for the implementation of schemes.

"Technology is the most effective mantra to challenge corruption. If youth are to be made competent technology should be tapped to the hilt," he said.

Aditynath also rued the fact that the public distribution system of the state had collapsed before he took over. "People succumbed to hunger in districts like Kushinagar, Gorakhpur, Deoria, Sonbhadra and Chitrakoot as there was no ration. The powerful mafia used to grab ration in their name and sell it. The food grains from the FCI warehouse never reached the right place," he said.

He also spoke about conducting a raid on 80 thousand ration shops in the state and three lakh fake ration cards were detected. "After this ration cards were linked to Aadhaar. Now, the public distribution system of Uttar Pradesh is the best in the country," he said.

Adityanath also praised Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the introduction of the New Education Policy.