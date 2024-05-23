ETV Bharat / state

Global Warming Becoming Biggest Threat To India: Climate Change In Indian Mind 2023 Report

author img

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : 19 hours ago

A report published by Yale Program on Climate Change Communication and Seaoter International has stated that global warming is the biggest threat. A survey that was conducted revealed that majority of the people hold humans responsible for climate change and are in favour of banning coal-fired power plants.

Representational Picture (ETV Bharat/ File)

Hyderabad: An international survey has revealed that over 90 percent of the population is worried that global warming is becoming the biggest threat to India.

Many people who participated in the survey said that floods, droughts, hailstorms, severe water shortage, pollution, animal diseases, extreme rain and drought are fallout of extreme heat.

The participants believe that non-conventional energy sources should be used for reducing global warming. They have also sought for some quick steps to achieve government's goal of reducing carbon emissions to zero by 2070.

The Yale Program on Climate Change Communication and Seaoter International have jointly released a report titled 'Climate Change in the Indian Mind-2023' in America

The survey revealed that the daily lives of people are becoming miserable due to climate change. They said they are ready to spend a large amount on buying energy-efficient appliances and electric vehicles to reduce global warming.

Dr. Anthony Lisirowitz, a professor at Yale University, said extreme floods and storms are coming with climate change while University of Queensland Prof. Dr. Jagadish Thacker said Indians will get economic stability and better health with clean energy

The findings of the survey:

  • 52 percent believe humans are responsible for global warming while 38 percent attribute it to natural changes in the environment
  • 84 percent people expressed their positive opinion on banning coal-fired power plants, closing existing ones and setting up solar and wind power plants in their place
  • 74 percent are hopeful that measures taken to reduce global warming will bring economic growth and create new job opportunities while 21 percent feel there will be job cuts along with an economic slowdown.

