'From Maa, Mati, Manush, TMC's Focus Shifted to Mullah, Madrasa, Mafia': Shah's Attack on Mamata

North 24 Parganas: In a blistering attack on Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, Union Home Minister Amit Shah said the ruling TMC supremo came to power on the promise of a government for "Maa, Maati, Manush" but was now catering to "Mullah, Madrasa and Mafia".

Addressing a rally at Bongaon in the North 24 Parganas on Tuesday, the Union Home Minister said the TMC government provided a monthly honorarium to Imams but not a penny to priests and custodians of temples.

"The TMC came to power on the slogan of 'Maa, Mati, Manush'. However, their focus has now shifted to 'Mullah, Madrasa, Mafia'. The Imams here are paid an honorarium but the priests and keepers of temples get nothing. While there are no obstacles to Tazias (procession of Muslim mourners on Muharram), there are regular roadblocks to taking out immersion processions on Durga Puja and Kali Puja. Should this be allowed to continue," Shah said.

Also gunning for the CM for spurning the invite to the 'Pran Pratishtha' of Ram Lalla in Ayodhya, the Union Home Minister said, "Despite receiving a formal invitation, she did not attend the inauguration ceremony (at the Ram temple) to appease a certain vote bank. You (people) are not her vote bank, the infiltrators are. She is scared of rubbing her vote bank the wrong way."

Also accusing the chief minister of spreading falsehoods over the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA), he said she was 'misleading' people on the central legislation that is aimed at granting asylum and permanent residency to immigrant minority settlers from Pakistan, Bangladesh and Afghanistan.

"Mamata Banerjee is misleading the people saying the CAA could invite trouble for the people. I want to assure you all that the legislation is not aimed at bringing any harm to anyone. All bonafide citizens can go on leading their lives here with dignity. No power in the world can stop Hindu, Sikh, and Jain refugees from becoming citizens of the country," he said.

Alleging that the ruling TMC was trying to turn infiltrators into Indian citizens while coming out in Opposition to the CAA, which is aimed at granting permanent residency to oppressed minorities, including the Matuas who crossed over from Bangladesh. "I want to remind Mamata Banerjee that the central government, and not state governments, reserves the right to grant citizenship," he added.

Assuring that the Matua community, which inhabits Bongaon and elsewhere in the North 24 Parganas, would be able to avail rights under the CAA if the BJP comes to power in Bengal, Shah added, "Four phases of polling have been completed. The elections to 380 seats in the Lok Sabha, including 18 in Bengal, are done and dusted. I can tell you today, that of the 380 seats for which polling has already happened, PM Modi has secured absolute majority, winning 270 seats. The battle for us now is to cross 400-plus seats."

Warning CM Mamata that those involved in 'scams' wouldn't be spared, the Union Home Minister said, "From 'cut money' culture to infiltration, from bomb blasts to Bhatija's (CM's nephew Abhishek Banerjee) goons harassing people, from 'Syndicate Raj' to utter lawlessness, Bengal is staring at a state of complete lawlessness. Only Narendra Modi-Ji can save the state from plunging further into the abyss. Those involved in the chit fund scam, teacher recruitment scam, municipal recruitment scam, ration scam, cow and coal smuggling should be ready to go to jail. No one will be spared," he said.

Amit Shah was campaigning for BJP candidate Shantanu Thakur, who is pitted against the TMC's Biswajit Das in his bid to secure a fresh term in the Lok Sabha from Bangaon. Polling in Bengal is being conducted across all seven phases and the counting of votes is scheduled for June 4.